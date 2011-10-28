* 10 year borrowing costs hit euro lifetime high
* Markets sceptical about his ability to deliver
* Berlusconi says "no credible alternative" to his
government
(Recasts throughout, updates, adds detail)
By James Mackenzie and Valentina Za
ROME, Oct 28 Italy's borrowing costs jumped to
record levels on Friday, underlining its vulnerability at the
heart of the euro zone debt crisis and scepticism about whether
the struggling government of Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi
can deliver vital reforms.
The 6.06 percent yield paid at an auction of 10-year bonds
was the highest since the launch of the euro and not far from
the level reached just before the European Central Bank
intervened in August to cap Rome's borrowing costs by buying
Italian paper.
Italy, the euro zone's third largest economy, is once more
at the centre of the debt crisis, with fears growing that its
borrowing costs could rise to levels that overwhelm the capacity
of the bloc to provide support amid chronic political
instability in Rome.
Berlusconi, tainted by scandal and repeatedly at odds with
his coalition allies, has promised European partners a package
of measures to spur Italy's stagnant economy and cut its
towering public debt, but he has failed to convince markets made
sceptical by his repeated failure to deliver reforms.
European leaders welcomed a letter of intent on planned
reforms delivered by Berlusconi to meet a deadline at a summit
this week but emphasised that the measures must now be
implemented.
"The interest rates that they are paying are punitive," said
Monument Securities strategist Marc Oswald. "As far as Italy
goes, it is still the bete-noire of the whole euro zone
problem."
"They are still going to carry on having to pay higher
yields unless they come up with reform plans and implement them.
But anyone who expresses an optimistic opinion about that is
probably looking through rose-tainted glasses," he added.
France and Germany have expressed open exasperation at a
succession of unfulfilled reform promises by Berlusconi and
fear the crisis in Italy could spark a wider emergency that
would threaten the very existence of the single currency.
REFORM DELAYS
Even if a weakened government manages to pass the difficult
reforms Berlusconi has promised, most would not come into force
until the middle of next year. Markets are unlikely to remain
patient during such a long delay.
Speaking after Wednesday's European summit, French President
Nicolas Sarkozy highlighted fears that the crisis could jump
from Greece to the much bigger Italian economy.
"If we had allowed Greece to fall, and the speculation
shifted on to attack Italy, the markets would then have said we
will allow Italy fall too, and that would be the end of the
euro," he said in a television interview.
As Italy sinks deeper into the debt crisis, tensions in
Berlusconi's government have grown sharply, leading to
widespread speculation in the press and even among members of
his own party that the government will fall soon, leading to
elections in 2012, a year ahead of schedule.
Berlusconi, whose approval ratings have been torpedoed by a
mix of scandal and mounting economic and political problems,
rejected speculation that he could be forced to go to early
elections. He promised to press on with the promised reforms.
Berlusconi said his alliance remained solid with the
pro-devolution Northern League party, whose leader Umberto Bossi
has expressed open scepticism about the survival of the
coalition.
"There is an absolute need for political stability and Bossi
thinks exactly the same way I do. The pact we have with the
League has never been up for discussion," Berlusconi said.
"No credible political alternative exists."
This week the League rejected plans to hike the pension age
to 67, leading to tense late-night negotiations before a
compromise was patched up in time to take to a summit in
Brussels last Wednesday.
Berlusconi said the package of measures presented in
Brussels was welcomed by EU partners.
But the proposals, including an increase in the pension age,
rules making it easier to lay off staff and provisions to place
civil servants in special redundancy schemes, have raised fierce
opposition from unions and scepticism about whether they will
ever be implemented.
In the increasingly murky environment of Italian politics,
there has been speculation that the package is part of a deal
between Berlusconi and Bossi to take the government to the end
of the year before triggering new elections in the spring.
On Friday, Berlusconi dismissed any suggestion of a pact to
go to the polls before the scheduled date in 2013 and said an
election campaign in the middle of the crisis would be "very
seriously damaging to Italy".
(Additional reporting by Marius Zaharia in London and Brian
Love in Paris; Editing by Barry Moody)