ROME Oct 31 One of Italy's most prominent
businessmen, often seen as the potential leader of a
transitional government of national unity, called on Monday for
Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi to step down immediately to
stem the growing crisis.
In a letter to the daily La Repubblica, Luca Cordero di
Montezemolo, chairman of sportscar maker Ferrari, said that
Italy had reached "the point of no return", reflected in 10-year
bond yields back at unsustainable levels of 6 percent.
"There is not a minute to lose. The savings of Italian
people, social cohesion and Italy's membership of the euro are
all at risk," he said.
"We do not have time to wait for the natural evolution of
the political situation," he said. "The prime minister has to
realise that the only way to save the country is through a
government of public safety."
Berlusconi's divided centre-right coalition has come under
growing pressure as Italy has sunk deeper into trouble and
European Union partners have demanded reforms to stem a crisis
that now threatens the entire single currency.
Italy, the euro zone's third largest economy with a public
debt equivalent to 120 percent of gross domestic product, has
moved to the centre of the crisis as fears have grown that
market pressure could create an emergency that would overwhelm
the bloc's defences.
Its sluggish economy faces a growing risk of recession next
year and Italian 10 year bond yields have climbed back up over 6
percent, despite the efforts of the European Central Bank to
hold down yields by buying Italian bonds.
Berlusconi, mired in scandal and facing four separate trials
over prostitution and tax fraud charges, has rejected calls to
step down, repeating on Friday that he intended to serve out his
term until 2013.
SPRING ELECTIONS
However there is growing speculation that the government
will fall early in the new year, taking the country to the polls
in the spring, the period when Italian elections are
traditionally held.
Berlusconi has survived numerous confidence votes in
parliament this year but his coalition partners in the Northern
League have expressed increasingly open doubts about whether the
government can continue.
However they have insisted that the only option would be new
elections and have rejected the idea of an interim "technical
government" led by an independent outsider which would be
charged with passing reforms.
If the government did fall after losing a confidence vote in
parliament, it would be up to President Giorgio Napolitano to
decide whether to call new elections or whether to appoint
another prime minister to try to form a new majority.
Senior political figures on both the government and
opposition sides say Berlusconi appears to want to keep going
until at least the end of the year in the belief that Napolitano
would be more likely to appoint a new prime minister if the
government fell immediately.
The letter from Montezemolo adds to a growing chorus of
criticism from sections of the Italian establishment ranging
from the main employers federation Confindustria to leading
daily newspapers and the Catholic church.
Montezemolo, who has no formal party allegiance, said a
package of reforms promised to the EU last week, including rules
to make it easier for employers to lay off staff and make civil
servants redundant, were "manifestly insufficient given the
gravity of the situation".
He proposed a five-point reform programme to cut the cost of
politics, reform labour laws, shift the tax burden from labour
costs to assets, overhaul the pension system and open up
protected sectors to competition.
