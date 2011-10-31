* Govt faces fresh criticism over economy
* Ferrari chairman urges Berlusconi to resign
* Bank chairman sees risk of credit crunch
(Adds fresh quotes, detail)
By Giselda Vagnoni
ROME, Oct 31 Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi
faced fresh calls to resign on Monday as markets turned on
Italy, pushing its borrowing costs to dangerous new levels on
renewed concern about a worsening of the euro zone crisis.
One of Italy's most prominent businessmen, Luca Cordero di
Montezemolo, chairman of sports car maker Ferrari, said in a
letter to the daily La Repubblica that Italy had reached "the
point of no return" and urged Berlusconi to make way for a
government of national unity.
Yields on Italy's 10-year, fixed-rate bonds known as BTPs
rose to 6.1 percent, a level widely seen as unsustainable in the
longer term and close to the level which forced Rome to seek
help from the European Central Bank in August.
The ECB kept up its intervention to cap Rome's borrowing
costs by buying Italian bonds on the market on Monday but the
risk premium continued to rise and 10-year Italian yields ended
the day more than 407 basis points above benchmark German Bunds.
The jump in the yield reflected widening market scepticism
about measures EU leaders agreed last week to stem the euro zone
crisis and underlined Italy's position at the centre of an
emergency which threatens the entire bloc.
Italian bank leaders said tensions on sovereign bond markets
risked raising bank lending costs and hitting companies already
complaining about the difficulty in raising cash for investment.
Giovanni Bazoli, chairman of Italy's biggest retail bank
Intesa San Paolo , told a conference in Rome the risk of
a credit crunch was "inevitable" if tensions on the sovereign
debt market continued.
Ferrari's Montezemolo said in his letter "There is not a
minute to lose. The savings of Italian people, social cohesion
and Italy's membership of the euro are all at risk."
"We do not have time to wait for the natural evolution of
the political situation," he said. "The prime minister has to
realise that the only way to save the country is through a
government of public safety."
The sluggish Italian economy, weighed down by a public debt
equivalent to 120 percent of gross domestic product, faces a
growing risk of recession next year, which could derail the
government aim of balancing the budget by 2013.
Data on Monday showed unemployment in September was 8.3
percent, its highest in almost a year, while the main domestic
inflation indicator hit its highest level in three years.
Last week, Italy paid a yield of 6.06 percent at an auction
of 10-year bonds, the highest since the launch of the euro more
than a decade ago, fuelling growing concern about how it will
fund the more than 600 billion euros of bonds it needs to
refinance over the coming three years.
SPRING ELECTIONS
Italy, the euro zone's third largest economy, would be too
big for euro zone authorities to bail out and EU leaders have
been pressing Berlusconi for rapid and far-reaching reforms to
cut the deficit and boost growth.
The government faces growing headwinds with attacks from
establishment figures like Montezemolo and the Catholic Church
and simmering tension at street protests, underlined by the
violence seen at a demonstration in Rome on Oct. 15.
On Monday, Labour Minister Maurizio Sacconi warned that
subversive "splinter groups" had the potential to mount violent
actions of a type seen during the period of ultra-left militancy
in the 1970s and 80s.
His comments were immediately dismissed by unions who
accused him of making accusations without any proof.
Berlusconi, facing trial on under-age prostitution and tax
fraud charges, has rejected previous calls to step down,
repeating on Friday that he would serve out his term until 2013
to implement reforms he has promised the European Union.
But there is growing speculation that the government will
fall early in 2012, leading to an election in the spring, when
Italian elections are traditionally held.
Berlusconi has survived many confidence votes in parliament
this year but his Northern League coalition partners, who oppose
significant parts of the reform package, have been increasingly
and openly doubtful about whether the government can continue.
They have insisted that the only option would be new
elections, rejecting the idea of an interim "technical
government" led by an independent outsider which would be
charged with passing reforms.
If the government did fall after losing a confidence vote in
parliament, it would be up to President Giorgio Napolitano to
decide whether to call new elections or appoint another prime
minister to try to form a new majority.
Senior figures in both the government and opposition say
Berlusconi appears to want to keep going for a few months longer
hoping that if the government survives into the new year, a new
election would be more likely than a new prime minister if he
lost a confidence vote.
(Additional reporting by Catherine Hornby, writing by James
Mackenzie; Editing by Tim Pearce)