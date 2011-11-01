* President says must verify if Berlusconi has enough
support
* Opposition calls for Berlusconi to quit
* Italian bonds, bank stocks hammered as crisis intensifies
By James Mackenzie and Valentina Za
ROME, Nov 1 Italian President Giorgio Napolitano
ratcheted up pressure on Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi on
Tuesday, repeating demands for urgent reforms and indicating
that he could consider options for an alternative government.
After a wild day on financial markets, which saw Italian
government bonds and bank stocks hammered, Napolitano issued a
statement saying reforms promised by Italy to European
authorities could not be delayed.
He said Berlusconi had confirmed his intention to press
ahead with the measures but added that opposition groups had
indicated that they were prepared to "assume the necessary
responsibilities".
"In the current critical moment, the country can count on a
broad range of political and social forces conscious of the need
for a new perspective of broadly shared choices which Europe,
international opinion and economic and financial actors urgently
expect of Italy," the statement said.
"The Head of State considers it his duty to verify whether
the conditions exist to implement such a perspective."
With the political pressure mounting, Italian bonds were hit
by a new wave of selling on Tuesday as markets reeled from Greek
Prime Minister George Papandreou's surprise decision to hold a
referendum on the latest EU bailout package for his country.
As president, Napolitano has considerable influence over the
formation of a new government and if Berlusconi fell, he would
decide either to call elections or appoint an alternative
administration.
He cannot dismiss a prime minister with a safe majority in
parliament, but his highly formal words suggested that he was
seriously considering the possibility of a broad-based
government including representatives from outside the ruling
centre-right because of his concerns about the economic
situation.
However, it was not clear how this could be engineered if
Berlusconi continued to refuse to step down.
Despite an array of scandals, Berlusconi has won repeated
votes of confidence in parliament this year. But he has been
struggling to contain divisions with his Northern League
coalition partners and has faced growing pressure to resign.
Too big to bail out if its borrowing costs get out of
control, Italy has a mix of sluggish growth, a divided and
ineffective government and a public debt equivalent to 120
percent of gross domestic product that pose a growing threat to
the survival of the euro.
Fears that a divisive election campaign could add to
uncertainty and aggravate the crisis have fuelled speculation
about an interim government of national unity, led by a
respected outside figure such as former European Commissioner
Mario Monti.
The opposition centre-left Democratic Party, which earlier
repeated calls for Berlusconi to resign, said it welcomed the
president's statement.
"We believe that the conditions can emerge rapidly for a new
and strong political framework to guide Italy in this dramatic
moment," senior party official Enrico Letta said in a statement.
On Tuesday, shortly before Napolitano's statement, Italy's
main business associations said the prime minister should act
immediately or "draw the consequences".
Berlusconi has repeatedly rejected calls to step down but
there are growing expectations that the government will fall
soon, leading to new elections in the spring, the period when
Italians normally go to the polls.
YIELDS SOAR
Yields on Italy's 10-year BTP bonds rose to 6.366 percent on
Tuesday, an unsustainable level just short of the point they
reached in August when the European Central Bank stepped in to
prop up the market by buying Italian debt.
Last week, the Treasury was forced to pay a record yield of
6.06 percent at an auction of its 10-year bonds, a price which
would add billions to already heavy interest payments if it did
not come down quickly.
The ECB intervened again on Tuesday to buy Italian bonds but
yields have continued to move closer to 7 percent, a level
which many analysts fear could trigger a so-called "buyers'
strike" where it becomes difficult to sell government paper.
"If 10-year yields get to 7 percent, it becomes increasingly
difficult for a country to sustain its debt," said Pavan Wadhwa,
global head of interest rate strategy at JP Morgan in London.
"Italy is now 50 to 75 basis points away from those levels
and our view is that the ECB will be forced to pick up the pace
of its bond purchases to avoid Italy being shut out of funding
markets," he said.
With Athens facing the growing risk of a default which would
destabilise the euro zone, Italy, the bloc's third largest
economy, is now at the centre of the crisis and EU leaders are
desperate for it to avoid following Greece.
Berlusconi spoke to both German Chancellor Angela Merkel
and Napolitano by telephone and repeated that he was determined
to press ahead with the reforms promised at last week's European
Union summit in Brussels.
He was meeting senior ministers in Rome late on Tuesday and
said consultations would continue at the meeting of the Group of
20 economic powers in France on Thursday.
Berlusconi has promised new reforms, among them easier rules
on redundancies, including for civil servants, and an increase
in the pension age.
There is already talk that the package, which follows a
series of austerity plans over the past three months, will have
to be toughened up, with cuts to tax breaks and welfare spending
among the options to ensure budget targets are met.
(Additional reporting by Valentina Za; Editing by Barry Moody
and Tim Pearce)