MILAN, March 23 An Italian court agreed on
Saturday to Silvio Berlusconi's request to adjourn his appeal
against a tax fraud conviction for one month, as Italy's
politicians seek to end a political crisis and form a
government.
The former prime minister was re-elected to parliament in an
inconclusive vote last month and Italy's president has asked his
centre-left rival, Pier Luigi Bersani, to see if he can form a
government.
Judge Alessandra Galli adjourned to April 20 the trial in
which Berlusconi is appealing a four-year jail sentence for tax
fraud connected to the sale of broadcasting rights for his
Mediaset group.
As leader of the second-biggest formation in the deadlocked
parliament, Berlusconi is potentially a key figure in resolving
the political impasse, but he is contesting several legal cases
as he fights for his political life.
Berlusconi's People of Freedom (PDL) party is holding a
demonstration in Rome later on Saturday to protest against what
he calls "judicial persecution" by politically motivated
magistrates.
Berlusconi's request to have the tax fraud appeal moved
from Milan to what he considers a more neutral courthouse in the
nearby city of Brescia will be discussed on April 20, the judge
said.
