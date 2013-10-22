ROME Oct 22 Silvio Berlusconi finally got some
good news from Italian judges on Tuesday when a court halved the
amount of money he will have to pay his estranged wife Veronica
Lario.
The media tycoon must pay 1.4 million euros ($1.9 million)
per month, the court in the northern city of Monza ruled,
slashing the 3 million euros previously stipulated, sources
close to the matter told Reuters.
Earlier this year Berlusconi, 77, criticised the panel of
what he called "feminist and communist" female judges
responsible for the original settlement and launched an appeal.
The former prime minister has had little to celebrate since
he was sentenced in August to four years in jail for tax fraud,
commuted to a year under house arrest or in community service.
Last month he tried and failed to bring down Enrico Letta's
government and on Saturday a Milan court banned him from public
office for two years.
However, Lario can appeal the divorce settlement decision
again.
The former actress, who was married to Berlusconi for more
than 22 years and had three children with him, asked for a
divorce in 2009, accusing him of having an affair with a
17-year-old girl.
In June he was convicted of paying for sex with an underage
prostitute during "bunga bunga" parties at his villa near Milan.
His new girlfriend, 28-year-old Francesca Pascale, said in
September that she wanted to marry Berlusconi who first caught
her eye when she was a teenager.
($1 = 0.7312 euros)
(Reporting By Sara Rossi, writing by Catherine Hornby, editing
by Gavin Jones)