ROME Nov 23 Former Italian Prime Minister
Silvio Berlusconi called on Saturday for a presidential pardon
following his conviction for tax fraud and said his expulsion
from parliament in a vote next week would be a "coup d'etat".
On Wednesday the Senate will vote on whether the 77-year-old
Berlusconi should lose his seat, after he was found guilty in
August of masterminding a complex and illegal system to reduce
the tax bill of his media company Mediaset.
"The left should not imagine that we will allow this coup
d'etat to go ahead without any response," Berlusconi told an
assembly of young followers of his centre-right Forza Italia (Go
Italy!) party.
The vote is expected to go against the billionaire
media-mogul, with Prime Minister Enrico Letta's Democratic Party
and the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement both in favour of his
expulsion.
Berlusconi, who has always protested his innocence, said
President Giorgio Napolitano should grant him a pardon without
going through the normal procedure which Napolitano has said
would be necessary.
"The president should not have a moment's hesitation to take
a step that cancels the ignominy of community service without me
presenting a request, because I have the dignity to not request
it," Berlusconi said.
The Milan court sentenced the four-time prime minister to
four years in prison, commuted to a year under house arrest or
in community service.
In a passionate speech, Berlusconi said that being ordered
to "clean toilets", in community service would "expose not just
me but our country to ridicule".
