MILAN, April 14 Former Italian Prime Minister
Silvio Berlusconi will be free to travel abroad after a court in
Milan declared on Tuesday that he had fully served his sentence
for tax fraud, although he will still be prevented from running
for election.
A judicial source said the court had filed the declaration
that Berlusconi's sentence had been completed, meaning his
passport will be returned to him. However he remains ineligible
for public office under an anti-corruption law passed by the
last government.
No comment was immediately available from the 78-year-old
media tycoon's lawyers.
Berlusconi was given a four-year jail sentence for his part
in a tax fraud scheme at his Mediaset broadcasting
empire but he was only ordered to perform a year of community
service at an old people's home, a period he completed last
month.
With regional elections due next month, the end of his
sentence should give him more freedom to campaign with his Forza
Italia party, which has been split by infighting in recent
months as potential successors for leadership of the
centre-right jockey for position.
The tax fraud sentence hastened Berlusconi's political
decline by forcing him to quit his seat in the Senate and adopt
a much lower public profile than he previously enjoyed as one of
Europe's best-known leaders.
He continued to play an important behind-the-scenes role,
notably reaching a cooperation agreement with Prime Minister
Matteo Renzi to help a series of economic and institutional
reforms through parliament.
