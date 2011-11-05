* After disastrous G20, Berlusconi focuses on survival
* Majority in doubt for key vote on Tuesday
* Press calls for him to quit intensify
By Gavin Jones
ROME, Nov 5 Italy's press were writing off Prime
Minister Silvio Berlusconi on Saturday, with even pro-government
newspapers admitting his situation looked desperate after a
humiliating Group of 20 summit and the latest sell-off of
Italy's bonds.
With reports of numerous defections from his ruling
coalition, Berlusconi could fall at any time -- perhaps as soon
as a key vote in parliament on Tuesday. But, with no obvious
alternative majority, what follows remains highly uncertain.
Italy's loss of credibility was a recurring theme in the
press, following news that the International Monetary Fund will
visit Rome quarterly to check up on its reform pledges, and a
rise in bond yields to a record high on Friday.
"It is rare to hear a global summit talking about a
country's loss of credibility and it is sad to see that this is
what is happening to Italy," wrote the business daily Il Sole 24
Ore under the headline: "On the edge of the abyss".
Berlusconi must now try to put the public humiliation of the
G20 behind him and stem a parliamentary revolt that threatens to
bring down his government on Tuesday.
The daily Corriere della Sera said the latest defections
took him clearly below the 316 votes needed for an absolute
majority in the Chamber of Deputies and it was possible he would
muster as few as 306, meaning certain defeat.
However, the situation remains fluid -- Berlusconi has a
knack of bringing waverers back to the fold at the last minute.
"The Judases are scared" headlined the fanatically
pro-Berlusconi daily Il Giornale, owned by his brother, above an
article saying a group of deputies who had threatened to defect
to the opposition were already having second thoughts.
DEFECTORS
Berlusconi said on Friday that defectors would be betraying
both the government and the country and he was confident that
the vote, to formally ratify public accounts for 2010, would
show he still had a majority.
If Berlusconi is ousted it will probably provide some
respite for Italian assets on financial markets, but it will
certainly not be the end of Italy's problems, and will probably
usher in a spell of intense uncertainty.
Markets would like to see the media tycoon replaced with an
unelected government of experts to pass unpopular structural
reforms ahead of the next election, scheduled for 2013, yet many
commentators doubt this could muster a majority in parliament.
Polls suggest that a snap election would be won by the
centre-left opposition. But but even here, there is little
prospect of decisive government from a broad grouping of parties
with no obvious leader or any consensus on the policies needed
to get Italy out of its crisis.
Anti-Berlusconi newspapers on Saturday reiterated their
frequent calls for him to quit, but the middle-of-the-road daily
La Stampa also said he should go for the good of the country,
his own coalition and his voters.
"With every day that passes, our premier makes it more clear
that he has lost touch not only with Italy but also with
reality," the paper's director said in an editorial.
Berlusconi was widely panned for playing down the impact of
the debt crisis on ordinary Italians and saying the attack on
Italy's bonds was "a passing fashion".
A tense joint press conference at the end of the G20 summit
also laid bare the strain in his relations with Economy Minister
Giulio Tremonti, who declined to directly deny that he believed
his boss should stand down.
Even the pro-government daily Il Foglio, directed by one of
Berlusconi's advisers, called him "a shadow of himself" and said
Italy was "an extremely solid country but we lack one detail:
political leadership".
(Editing by Kevin Liffey)