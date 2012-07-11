ROME, July 11 Former Italian prime minister
Silvio Berlusconi should run in elections next year, the
secretary general of his centre-right People of Freedom party
said on Wednesday, increasing signs that the scandal-ridden
ex-premier may seek a political comeback.
"There is a great movement of support for Berlusconi. So
many people are asking him to stand and I am among them," party
secretary Angelino Alfano told reporters at the margins of the
annual conference of banking association ABI.
"For someone who governed in such complicated years and who
made way for a technocrat government without ever being defeated
in parliament or losing an election, I think it is right and
legitimate for him to seek the judgment of the Italian people."
Berlusconi left office in a cloud of scandal last year after
a sharp worsening in Italy's financial crisis threatened to send
borrowing costs spiralling out of control.
The 75-year-old media magnate still faces trial on charges
of paying for sex with an underaged prostitute but has made
several comments suggesting he may be interested in a comeback,
although has made no clear statement of intent.
Although the PDL lost heavily in local elections in May and
has been shedding supporters steadily over the last year,
Berlusconi has been increasingly targeting the troubled euro
currency in a bid to regain popularity.
He said on June 20 that Italy should consider leaving the
euro unless Germany agrees to the European Central Bank acting
as a guarantor for sovereign debt and printing money to reflate
the economy.
