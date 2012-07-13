ROME, July 13 Former Italian prime minister
Silvio Berlusconi failed to appear at a political rally on
Friday, dashing expectations that he would use the occasion to
announce he would run for his former post in next year's
election.
On Thursday, Fabrizio Cicchitto, parliamentary leader of
Berlusconi's PDL party, had said that the 75-year-old media
billionaire would be the centre-right candidate for premier in
the general election due in early 2013.
But reporters and television camera teams gathered at a Rome
hotel in the hope of a clear statement from the man himself were
disappointed.
"I bring you the greetings from President Berlusconi who was
unable to attend because a commitment prevented him coming," PDL
party secretary Angelino Alfano told the meeting of a small
Catholic group allied to the PDL.
Despite mounting speculation of a possible comeback,
Berlusconi has made no public declaration himself and his
no-show at Friday's rally maintains the uncertainty over his
political future.
An opinion poll by the IPR institute published in the
left-leaning La Repubblica pointed to defeat for the
centre-right next year, with or without Berlusconi at the helm.
It forecast a centre-left alliance led by the Democratic
Party would take 42 percent of the vote, ahead of 30 percent for
the centre-right, with the populist 5 Star Movement of comic
Beppe Grillo taking 20 percent.
Berlusconi, forced from office last year as a financial
crisis threatened to slip out of control and leave the Treasury
unable to manage its 1.9 trillion euro debt pile, has given
several hints that he plans to return to politics.
He still faces trial over allegations, which he denies, of
paying for sex with an underaged prostitute.
He has taken an increasingly critical line against the
austerity policies of Prime Minister Mario Monti and talked
openly about Italy abandoning the euro, adding to the already
high level of uncertainty surrounding next year's election.
On Friday, ratings agency Moody's underlined the importance
of the vote for financial markets, cutting Italy's sovereign
debt rating by two notches and saying that the uncertain
political climate was adding to financial risks.
(Reporting By Alberto Sisto; Editing by Mark Heinrich)