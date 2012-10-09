ROME Oct 9 Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio
Berlusconi confirmed on Tuesday that he was ready to drop plans
to lead the centre-right in next year's election and did not
rule out a second term for Prime Minister Mario Monti.
"Silvio Berlusconi has always said and continues to say that
he is ready to stand aside to allow all moderates to unite in
single force which can face the left together," he told his own
Canale 5 television network.
He declined to say who would be the leader of the centre
right if he did step down but did not rule out a centre-right
government led by Monti, who has said he would be willing to
serve a second term if he were asked.
"Absolutely, I would not rule out it being Mario Monti. Ever
since I've known him he has always been in the liberal camp, so
it could easily be Mario Monti," he said.