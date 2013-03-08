* Berlusconi trial hearing moved to Monday
By Manuela D'Alessandro
MILAN, March 8 Italian judges on Friday
postponed a hearing in former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi's
"bunga bunga" sex trial after the media mogul checked into
hospital with an eye condition.
The trial, on charges he had sex with an underage
prostitute, is seen as the most damaging of three cases
currently against him as he fights for his political future
following last week's inconclusive election.
The case was entering it final stages when his lawyers asked
for an adjournment to allow him to get treatment.
Prosecutor Ilda Boccassini told the court she suspected the
move was a delaying tactic and asked for an independent check on
his condition.
But Judge Giulia Turri and two colleagues accepted
Berlusconi had a legitimate reason for a postponement and moved
the hearing to Monday.
A final ruling in the case had been expected on March 18 but
it was not clear if the adjournment would cause a delay.
Berlusconi has always denied any wrongdoing, and said on
Thursday that all the charges against him were "judicial
persecution... which re-emerges every time there are politically
complex moments in the political life of our country."
He fell short of a victory in last week's vote, even though
he rallied his supporters and performed better than expected.
The vote ended with a hung parliament and the president is still
struggling to form a new government.
Berlusconi has a condition that causes "pain, intolerance of
light and disturbed vision" that is best treated in hospital,
Berlusconi's personal doctor, Alberto Zangrillo, told reporters.
"He's in day hospital treatment now, but he probably will
spend the night as a precautionary measure." By law, the
76-year-old billionaire has a right to be present at all his
trial hearings.
On Monday, the prosecution in the sex trial said parties at
Berlusconi's Milan villa were arranged for prostitution and were
not the elegant dinners he suggested.
The parties involved dinner, erotic "bunga bunga" dancing and
then sex between aspiring female TV stars and invited guests,
prosecutor Antonio Sangermano said.
JAIL TIME
Lawyers for the owner of the country's biggest private
broadcaster, Mediaset, have also asked that a hearing scheduled
for Saturday in another trial be postponed because of his eye
problem.
In that trial, Berlusconi is appealing against a four-year
jail sentence for tax fraud in connection with the purchase of
broadcasting rights by his television network.
Under Italian law, Berlusconi will not serve any jail time
until the appeals process is exhausted, and a higher court could
overturn the ruling.
Berlusconi was convicted three times during the 1990s,
before being either cleared by higher courts or benefiting from
the statute of limitations by which cases expire if a final
verdict is not reached within a given time period.
On Thursday, an Italian court sentenced Berlusconi to one
year in jail over the publication by his family's newspaper of a
transcript of a leaked wiretap connected to a banking scandal in
2006.
In that case, the statute of limitations for the charges
expires in September, before the appeals process can be
completed, legal sources said.
(Reporting by Manuela D'Alessandro; Writing by Steve Scherer
and Catherine Hornby; Editing by Andrew Heavens)