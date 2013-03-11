* Lawmakers from Berlusconi's party protest outside court
* Former PM says eye problems prevent attendance at trial
* Three doctors, including top eye specialist, make checks
* Berlusconi charged with paying for sex with minor
By Sara Rossi
MILAN, March 11 Dozens of parliamentarians from
Silvio Berlusconi's centre-right party demonstrated on Monday
outside the Milan court hearing the former Italian prime
minister's trial on charges of paying for sex with a minor.
The demonstration came after the judges ordered checks to be
made on Berlusconi to verify his claim that an eye problem meant
he was unable to attend a hearing on Monday. Following a visit
by three doctors, including a senior eye specialist and a
cardiologist, the hearing was postponed until Wednesday.
The checks add to an increasingly bitter legal and political
battle around the 76-year-old media billionaire as parties
struggle to deal with the aftermath of February's election which
left none of them able to form a government.
"We consider this scandalous and not worthy of the normal
functioning of a justice system in a civilised country. It is
extremely serious," Angelino Alfano, secretary of Berlusconi's
People of Freedom party.
Berlusconi, who faces a series of court hearings in separate
trials this month, has been in the San Raffaele hospital in
Milan since Friday because of an eye problem that he says has
forced him to cancel a number of public appointments.
However, prosecutors argued that his stay in hospital was
only a delaying tactic and on Saturday judges dismissed his
argument that he was unable to attend a separate trial for tax
fraud because of the same eye problem.
The head of Italy's National Magistrates Association,
Rodolfo Sabelli rejected the accusation by Berlusconi's party
that the judges actions were politically motivated.
"The magistracy is not a political organisation, what
magistrates do is not political and the objectives of
magistrates are not political," he told SkyTG24 television.
"JUDICIAL PERSECUTION"
Monday's hearing had been expected to be one of the final
dates in the case, in which Berlusconi is charged with paying
for sex with former nightclub dancer Karima El Mahroug, better
known under her stage name "Ruby", when she was below the
minimum age of 18.
Wednesday's hearing is expected to decide the timetable for
the rest of the trial in light of Berlusconi's health problems.
A final ruling had been expected on March 18 but
Berlusconi's lawyer Niccolo Ghedini said that hearing would be
reserved for a prosecution summing up with another hearing on
March 25 set aside for the defence.
The "Ruby" case was the most spectacular of a series of
financial and sexual scandals which tarnished the image of
Berlusconi's government in the months before it fell at the
height of the euro zone debt crisis in late 2011.
He denies any wrongdoing and says he has been subject to
politically motivated "judicial persecution" by what he says are
left-wing judges who want to end his political career.
Earlier, the court rejected a request by Berlusconi's two
main lawyers for the trial to be delayed because they had to
attend a meeting of his People of Freedom party, which they both
represent in parliament.
Berlusconi's centre-right bloc is the second biggest in
parliament but neither the centre-left Democratic Party nor the
anti-establishment 5-Star Movement of former comic Beppe Grillo
want to form a coalition with his alliance.
In addition to the "Ruby" trial, Berlusconi is appealing
against a four-year jail term for tax fraud in connection with
the purchase of broadcasting rights by his television network
Mediaset.
On Monday, prosecutors in Naples requested a fast-track
judgment in a separate case in which Berlusconi is suspected of
paying former Senator Sergio De Gregorio to change sides in
2006, a move which helped bring down the centre-left government
of former Prime Minister Romano Prodi.