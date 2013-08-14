* Lawyer says "good probability" Berlusconi will request
pardon
* President Napolitano has not ruled that out
* Napolitano puts government survival above all else
By Barry Moody
ROME, Aug 14 Silvio Berlusconi is likely to
request an official pardon for a tax fraud conviction, his
lawyer said on Wednesday, after President Giorgio Napolitano
warned his party to stop its threats to bring down Italy's
government over the sentence.
Napolitano issued a long-awaited statement on Tuesday night
on Berlusconi's definitive conviction by the supreme court on
Aug. 1 which risked tearing the fractious left-right coalition
government apart.
Italy's papers were filled with pages of interpretation of
Napolitano's long and complex statement in which he said the law
must take its course, but did not rule out an eventual
presidential pardon for Berlusconi, under strict conditions.
Franco Coppi, the lawyer who defended the media tycoon, was
asked about applying for a pardon in an interview with the
Affaritaliani.it website. "At the moment there is a good
probability, although nothing has yet been decided," he replied.
The most important part of Napolitano's statement was his
adamant defence of the government of Prime Minister Enrico
Letta, which he forced into existence in April after a two-month
crisis following inconclusive February elections. He rejected
threats by Berlusconi supporters to force a new poll.
The government is a coalition between the 76-year-old
Berlusconi's centre-right People of Freedom (PDL) and Letta's
centre-left Democratic Party (PD).
The head of state said a government crisis just as Italy is
seeing the first tentative signs of recovery from its worst
postwar recession would be "fatal" and angrily dismissed demands
from PDL hawks that he find a way to circumvent the law and
prevent any limitation of Berlusconi's political activity.
The supreme court confirmed a four-year jail sentence -
commuted to one year - on Berlusconi for a giant fraud at his
Mediaset television empire. The Senate will meet in the
autumn to decide whether to remove the four-times prime minister
from parliament and prevent him standing for election.
NO JAIL
Berlusconi is not expected to go to jail because of his age
but would serve the sentence either under house arrest or doing
community service. A supervising judge will decide the
restrictions on his political activities.
Napolitano said he understood the consternation in the PDL
over the conviction of their party leader - Berlusconi's first
definitive sentence in around 30 trials since he entered
politics in 1994.
The president said Berlusconi was the uncontested leader of
an important political force but this did not excuse attempts to
challenge the division of powers between judiciary and
legislature and the independence of the judges.
His remarks were widely interpreted as indicating Berlusconi
could hope for an eventual pardon but only if he accepted his
sentence, began serving it and stopped his constant attacks on
what he calls leftist magistrates bent on undemocratically
removing him from politics.
The leftwing newspaper il Fatto Quotidiano ran a banner
headline reading: "I will pardon you if you are a good boy."
PDL leaders and some commentators suggested Napolitano's
emphasis on keeping the government afloat in the national
interest was a warning to Letta's PD not to vote for
Berlusconi's ejection from the Senate, which is the most likely
spark for a government crisis in the autumn.
PDL former Education Minister Mariastella Gelmini said the
survival of the government now depended on the PD's ability to
"marginalise its anti-Berlusconi impulses and put the country's
interests before its hatred for the enemy."
The centre left is itself riven by factional fighting and a
large group on its left wing is already deeply uneasy about
being in a governing alliance with Berlusconi.
It is thought unlikely that the party could vote in favour
of the media magnate staying in the Senate, especially since it
is under pressure from the populist 5-Star Movement of comedian
Beppe Grillo, which said on Tuesday Napolitano should be
impeached if he pardoned Berlusconi.
(Additional reporting by Steve Scherer and Roberto Landucci;
Editing by Robin Pomeroy)