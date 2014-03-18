(Adds comment, background)
By Gavin Jones
ROME, March 18 Italy's highest appeals court on
Tuesday confirmed a two-year ban from public office for
centre-right leader and former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi
over a conviction for tax fraud.
Berlusconi's lawyer Niccolo Ghedini said he was "extremely
disappointed" by the ruling of the Court of Cassation, which
diminishes Berlusconi's hopes of running as a candidate in
elections for the European Parliament in May.
Berlusconi had appealed against the ban handed down by a
Milan appeals court last October. He also faces a four-year
prison sentence, commuted to one year likely to be spent doing
community service, after he was found guilty in August 2013 of
masterminding a complex system of tax evasion by his holding
company Fininvest.
Berlusconi, whose Forza Italia party is the largest
parliamentary opposition to Matteo Renzi's coalition government,
has continued to lead his party from outside parliament since he
was stripped of his seat as a senator in November.
Berlusconi, who says he will appeal to Italy's
constitutional court against the tax fraud verdict, has already
appealed to the European Court of Human Rights against his
expulsion from the Senate.
In addition to the tax fraud case, he is fighting a
seven-year jail sentence issued by a Milan court last year for
paying for sex with an underaged prostitute and abusing his
office to cover it up.
Berlusconi, a billionaire media tycoon, denies all
wrongdoing and has said he is the victim of politically
motivated prosecutors and judges.
His allies criticised the latest ruling against him and said
there was no doubt he would still spearhead the campaign by
Forza Italia - or "Go Italy!" - at the European Parliament
elections.
"The Court of Cassation's ruling is abnormal and unjust,"
said Mariastella Gelmini, a Forza Italia deputy and former
education minister, of the high court ruling. "There is an
ideological prejudice against Berlusconi that annuls the rights
of the defence."
Despite his legal problems, Berlusconi continues to command
a solid core of popular support.
Most opinion polls give Forza Italia around 22 percent of
the vote, roughly level with Beppe Grillo's anti-establishment
5-Star Movement but trailing Renzi's Democratic Party (PD),
which has around 30 percent.
Berlusconi is also a key player in Renzi's attempts to
reform Italy's electoral law and political institutions.
Renzi insisted on drawing up the draft reforms currently
before parliament with Berlusconi, despite resistance from
members of his own PD who said that they gave too much power and
influence to the former premier.
