* Head of state warns of signal from market selloff
* Senate to begin debate as general strike starts Tuesday
* Poll shows govt approval rating sinks to 22 pct in Sept
By James Mackenzie
ROME, Sept 5 Italian President Giorgio
Napolitano urged swift action to strengthen planned austerity
measures on Monday, saying a severe market selloff was a clear
warning that markets had lost confidence in Italy.
"No one can underestimate the alarming signal from today's
surge in the differential between the prices of Italian public
debt instruments and those of Germany," Napolitano said in a
statement.
"It is a sign of the persistent difficulty in regaining
trust as is urgently and indispensably required," he said,
adding that he urged all parties not to block measures needed to
restore credibility.
He said there was still time to insert measures "capable of
reinforcing the efficiency and credibility" of the austerity
package passed in parliament last month which is currently
undergoing revision in the Senate.
The call to action from Italy's head of state came after a
day of rising pressure on the euro zone's third largest economy
as financial markets have lost faith in government pledges to
bring its finances under control.
Yields on Italian 10 year bonds climbed to nearly 5.6
percent on Monday, approaching the levels of more than 6 percent
seen before the European Central Bank began buying Italian bonds
last month in a bid to hold down its borrowing costs.
The premium investors demand to buy Italian bonds rather
than benchmark German debt widened to 369 basis points, more
than 30 points higher than the equivalent Spanish spread as
Italy has moved firmly to the centre of the euro zone crisis.
Debate on the austerity package is due to begin on the floor
of the Senate on Tuesday afternoon with approval expected before
the end of the week when the package moves to the lower house.
Final approval is expected by Sept. 20.
SYMBOLIC WEIGHT
As head of state, Napolitano wields little direct power but
his office carries great symbolic weight and he has played an
unusually direct role in the current crisis.
His statement follows widespread criticism of Prime Minister
Silvio Berlusconi's centre right government over its handling of
the austerity measures, which have been changed repeatedly over
recent days.
The ECB has also stepped up its warnings, with Mario Draghi,
who takes over as head of the central bank in November,
delivering a pointed warning on Monday that its willingness to
continue buying bonds "should not be taken for granted".
The CGIL, Italy's largest union, has called a general strike
on Tuesday to protest the austerity measures, which have also
been condemned as "weak and ineffective" by the country's main
employers federation, Confindustria.
A poll published by the left-leaning daily La Repubblica on
Monday showed support for Berlusconi's government has crumbled,
falling to 22 percent in September, from 27 percent in June and
29 percent in February this year.
Italy has found itself at the centre of the euro zone debt
crisis since early in July as markets have woken up to its
combination of a public debt running at 120 percent of gross
domestic product and one of the world's most sluggish economies.
Berlusconi holds a clear parliamentary majority but his
coalition is riven with internal divisions and bitter personal
rivalries and there has been persistent speculation it may fall
apart before the end of its five year term in 2013.
(Editing by Myra MacDonald)