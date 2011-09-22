ROME, Sept 22 Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi on Thursday sought to play down uncertainty around his fractious centre-right coalition, saying the government was "working well" and moving forward.

Italy is rocked by a financial storm that has driven up borrowing costs and focus has centred on whether Berlusconi's weak coalition riven by infighting and scandal can implement reforms or even see out its term ending in 2013.

"We're going ahead, we are working well," Berlusconi told reporters after lawmakers voted against allowing the arrest of a former aide of Economy Minister Giulio Tremonti on corruption charges, sparing the premier from embarassment. (Reporting by Roberto Landucci)