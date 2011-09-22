ROME, Sept 22 Italian Prime Minister Silvio
Berlusconi on Thursday sought to play down uncertainty around
his fractious centre-right coalition, saying the government was
"working well" and moving forward.
Italy is rocked by a financial storm that has driven up
borrowing costs and focus has centred on whether Berlusconi's
weak coalition riven by infighting and scandal can implement
reforms or even see out its term ending in 2013.
"We're going ahead, we are working well," Berlusconi told
reporters after lawmakers voted against allowing the arrest of a
former aide of Economy Minister Giulio Tremonti on corruption
charges, sparing the premier from embarassment.
(Reporting by Roberto Landucci)