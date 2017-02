ROME Oct 13 Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi on Thursday said he was sure to win a confidence vote expected on Friday after his government lost a routine parliamentary vote.

Asked by reporters if he would win the vote, Berlusconi said "Of course."

He was speaking shortly before an address to parliament, when he is expected to announce the confidence vote for Friday. (Reporting by Paolo Biondi, writing by Deepa Babington)