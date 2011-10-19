ROME Oct 19 Italian Prime Minister Silvio
Berlusconi said on Wednesday he would nominate the new governor
of the Bank of Italy, replacing Mario Draghi, on Thursday,
ending months of delay.
Berlusconi will send the nomination to the bank's governing
council which will must respond with its opinion on the name.
Draghi is due to leave the BOI at the end of this month to
head the European Central Bank, but Berlusconi's centre-right
government has spent months bickering over who should replace
him.
Up to now Berlusconi is believed to have favoured Draghi's
deputy at the BOI, Fabrizio Saccomanni. But Economy Minister
Giulio Tremonti has been pushing for Treasury director-general
Vittorio Grilli.
Recent reports have suggested the dispute might result in a
compromise candidate getting the job. On Tuesday Berlusconi said
ECB board member Lorenzo Bini Smaghi was among the candidates.
(Reporting By Catherine Hornby, editing by Barry Moody)