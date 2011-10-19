ROME Oct 19 Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi said on Wednesday he would nominate the new governor of the Bank of Italy, replacing Mario Draghi, on Thursday, ending months of delay.

Berlusconi will send the nomination to the bank's governing council which will must respond with its opinion on the name.

Draghi is due to leave the BOI at the end of this month to head the European Central Bank, but Berlusconi's centre-right government has spent months bickering over who should replace him.

Up to now Berlusconi is believed to have favoured Draghi's deputy at the BOI, Fabrizio Saccomanni. But Economy Minister Giulio Tremonti has been pushing for Treasury director-general Vittorio Grilli.

Recent reports have suggested the dispute might result in a compromise candidate getting the job. On Tuesday Berlusconi said ECB board member Lorenzo Bini Smaghi was among the candidates.

(Reporting By Catherine Hornby, editing by Barry Moody)