ROME Oct 24 Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi hit back at pressure for urgent reforms from European partners on Monday, and said he would bring reform proposals to the next European Union summit.

"We have firm positions, that we will bring to the next EU summit," Berlusconi said in a statement. He added that no country in the EU should be giving lessons to other member states.

Berlusconi summoned his cabinet for an emergency meeting on Monday evening to discuss demands from Germany and France for swift economic reforms, which have met opposition from his coalition allies.

(Reporting By Catherine Hornby)