ROME Oct 25 Italy's struggling centre-right government could fall over the demands for economic reforms made by its European Union partners but still has room for negotiation, a government minister said on Tuesday.

"I think there is this hypothesis, yes but certainly there is a margin for manoeuvre and we are talking," Infrastructure Minister Altero Matteoli said, in remarks confirmed by his spokesman.

The comment came after a cabinet meeting on Monday at which Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, under heavy pressure from the EU to take swift action on reforms, failed to reach an agreement on changes to the pension system with his coalition allies the Northern League.

