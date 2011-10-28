ROME Oct 28 Italian Prime Minister Silvio
Berlusconi repeated on Friday that his centre-right coalition,
which has come close to falling apart over policy differences,
would see out its term until 2013 and that his alliance with the
Northern League party was solid.
Speaking on his own Canale 5 television station, he ruled
out any broad-based government of national unity, which he said
would create paralysis for Italy and said an election campaign
in the middle of the crisis would be seriously damaging.
"The important thing is to maintain a cohesive majority and
government to pass reforms," he said.
The comments came days after Northern League leader Umberto
Bossi said there was a serious risk the government could fall
over proposals to raise the pension age as part of reforms
demanded by the European Union.
(Reporting by James Mackenzie)