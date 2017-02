CANNES, France Nov 4 Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, under mounting pressure to resign, said on Friday he had a solid majority in parliament and saw no need for an interim "technical government".

"I don't think there is a necessity for that, because I believe this government has a solid majority in parliament," Berlusconi said at a news conference in Cannes.

(Reporting By Giselda Vagnoni, writing by Catherine Hornby)