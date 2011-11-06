ROME Nov 6 Italian Prime Minister Silvio
Berlusconi said on Sunday he had checked "in the last few hours"
and there is no doubt that he still commands a majority in
parliament.
Numerous centre-right deputies have said they were
considering abandoning the prime minister ahead of a key vote on
public finances on Tuesday which could bring down the
government.
However Berlusconi showed characteristic confidence in
comments by a telephone link-up to a meeting of supporters.
"We have checked in the last few hours, the numbers are
certain," he said.
Berlusconi also rejected talk of him being succeeded by an
unelected technocrat government or another administration with
the backing of all the forces in parliament.
"The only alternative to this government would be
elections," he said.
In other remarks, he said that he could cancel agreed
quarterly visits by the International Monetary Fund to check on
Rome's progress in adopting promised reforms whenever he wanted.
"The request (for the IMF to come) came from us and we can
withdraw it whenever we want," he said.
(Reporting By Gavin Jones)