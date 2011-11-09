ROME Nov 9 Italian Prime Minister Silvio
Berlusconi, who has promised to resign after parliament passes
urgent budget reforms, has said he sees Italy holding early
elections at the start of February and that he will not be a
candidate for office again.
"I will resign as soon as the (budget) law is passed, and,
since I believe there is no other majority possible, I see
elections being held at the beginning of February and I will not
be a candiate in them," he was quoted on Wednesday as saying in
a conversation with the editor of La Stampa newspaper.
He said the centre-right candidate for prime minister will
be PDL party leader and former justice minister Angelino Alfano.
(Reporting By Philip Pullella)