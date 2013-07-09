ROME, July 9 The hearing in former Italian prime minister Silvio Berlusconi's final appeal against a prison sentence for tax fraud will be held before the Court of Cassation on July 30, earlier than expected, a legal source close to the case said on Tuesday.

A Milan court sentenced Berlusconi last year to four years in jail with a five year ban on holding public office after it found him complicit in tax fraud at his Mediaset television empire.

The verdict was confirmed in a first appeal this year.

The result of the final appeal at the Court of Cassation could have a major impact on the government of Prime Minister Enrico Letta, whose fragile coalition government depends on Berlusconi's centre-right People of Freedom party.