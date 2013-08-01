ROME Aug 1 A decision by Italy's supreme court to uphold a jail sentence against Silvio Berlusconi for tax fraud will not have repercussions for the government, an ally of the former prime minister said on Thursday.

After leaving a meeting of Berlusconi's centre-right People of Freedom (PDL) party, Nitto Palma, who served as justice minister during Berlusconi's last government, said there was a lot of bitterness about the verdict.

"But this sentence will not affect the Letta government, which was created to serve the country and which will continue to serve it as far as we are concerned," he told reporters.

(Reporting by Roberto Landucci, writing by Catherine Hornby)