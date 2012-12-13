BRUSSELS Dec 13 Former Italian prime minister
Silvio Berlusconi proposed during a meeting of centre-right
political parties in Brussels on Thursday that Mario Monti
should run in the next Italian election as head of a
centre-right coalition, a participant at the meeting said.
Monti did not indicate during the meeting whether he would
run, but at the end of the gathering by the European People's
Party, a centre-right umbrella group, the head of the EPP
described the meeting as a "positive development".
"Berlusconi suggested in the meeting that Monti should run
as head of a centre-right coalition," the participant, a senior
party official, told Reuters, describing the atmosphere as
positive.
Monti, the current prime minister, has said he will stand
down once a 2013 budget has been approved because he has lost
support. New elections are expected in February.