BRUSSELS Dec 13 Former Italian prime minister Silvio Berlusconi proposed during a meeting of centre-right political parties in Brussels on Thursday that Mario Monti should run in the next Italian election as head of a centre-right coalition, a participant at the meeting said.

Monti did not indicate during the meeting whether he would run, but at the end of the gathering by the European People's Party, a centre-right umbrella group, the head of the EPP described the meeting as a "positive development".

"Berlusconi suggested in the meeting that Monti should run as head of a centre-right coalition," the participant, a senior party official, told Reuters, describing the atmosphere as positive.

Monti, the current prime minister, has said he will stand down once a 2013 budget has been approved because he has lost support. New elections are expected in February.