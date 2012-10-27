* Government would have to resign if all centre-right yanks
support
* Berlusconi attacks magistrates as "dictators," says Italy
not democracy
* Berlusconi says Monti government keeps Italy in recession
spiral
By Philip Pullella
ROME, Oct 27 Former Prime Minister Silvio
Berlusconi said on Saturday his centre-right bloc may withdraw
its support from the government of Mario Monti, a move that
could throw Italy into political chaos ahead of next April's
national elections.
"We have to recognise the fact that the initiative of this
government is a continuation of a spiral of recession for our
economy," Berlusconi told a news conference in northern Italy a
day after he was convicted and sentenced to four years for tax
fraud related to his Mediaset media empire.
"Together with my collaborators we will decide in the next
few days whether it is better to immediately withdraw our
confidence in this government or keep it, given the elections
that are scheduled," he said.
The Monti government of non-elected technocrats is supported
by the centre-left, the centre-right and the centre. It would
lose its majority and have to resign if the entire centre-right,
including Berlusconi's PDL party, withdrew support.
Monti took office as prime minister last November when
Italy's bond yields were soaring. He has pushed through tax
hikes, spending cuts and a pension overhaul to cut public debt
which is running at 126 percent of gross domestic product,
according to the International Monetary Fund.
Unemployment in Italy has risen to 10.7 percent, its highest
level since monthly records began in 2004, and unions are locked
in disputes with companies over plant closures and layoffs.
Berlusconi, a 76-year-old billionaire media magnate, gave no
precise timing for when the decision on whether to keep
supporting Monti or not would be made.
An indication of the centre-right's strength will come on
Sunday when Sicilians go to the polls to elect a new regional
government.
ATTACKS GERMANY, MERKEL, SARKOZY
Berlusconi also condemned the Monti government for following
what he called the "hegemonistic" economic policies of Germany
and accused German Chancellor Angela Merkel and former French
President Nicolas Sarkozy of "trying to assassinate my
international political credibility" when he was prime minister.
Berlusconi was convicted on Friday of inflating prices paid
for television rights via offshore companies and skimming off
money to create illegal slush funds.
The court imposed a five-year ban on running for political
office but since the sentence does not come into effect until
all appeals are exhausted, Berlusconi can run for parliament in
the next national elections in April.
In an interview earlier on Saturday he had suggested that he
might not leave front-line politics as expected, although he
later confirmed that he would not be a candidate for prime
minister. He did not rule out running for parliament.
The former prime minister, who was convicted three times
during the 1990s in the first degree before being cleared by
higher courts, has the right to appeal the ruling two more times
before the sentence becomes definitive.
He has often accused magistrates of waging a political war
against him.
"Ours is not a democracy but a dictatorship of the
magistrature," he said, listing the amount of time and money he
has had to spend to defend himself in trials he says are all
based on unfounded accusations.
The court ruling said that between 2000 and 2003 there had
been "a very significant amount of tax evasion" and "an
incredible mechanism of fraud" in place around the buying and
selling of broadcast rights by Mediaset.
Berlusconi, whose "bunga bunga" parties with aspiring
starlets won worldwide notoriety, has taken a largely backseat
role in politics since he was forced to step down, but he
remains the dominant figure within the PDL.
His standing with the general public has fallen sharply
after the array of sexual and political scandals and an opinion
poll last month gave him just 18 percent support, well behind
Angelino Alfano, the PDL's 42-year-old secretary.
