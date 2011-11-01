ROME Nov 1 Italian President Giorgio Napolitano
said on Tuesday that a broad range of social and political
forces supported much-needed reforms and said he considered it
his duty to verify whether the conditions were in place for the
reforms to be implemented.
Napolitano's statement, couched in highly formal terms,
appeared to indicate that he was considering the option of a new
government, which could include representatives from outside the
current centre-right coalition of Prime Minister Silvio
Berlusconi.
He said Berlusconi had confirmed his intention to press
ahead with reforms and said various members of the opposition
had indicated that they were prepared to "assume the necessary
responsibilities".
"In the current critical moment, the country can count on a
broad range of political and social forces conscious of the need
for a new perspective of broadly shared choices which Europe,
international opinion and economic and financial actors urgently
expect of Italy," the statement said.
"The Head of State considers it his duty to verify whether
the conditions exist to implement such a perspective."
(Reporting By James Mackenzie)