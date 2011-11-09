By Mary Gabriel
| PIANE DI FALERONE, Italy
PIANE DI FALERONE, Italy Nov 9 The chairs were
filled for the mid-afternoon card game outside my local coffee
bar but inside, it was clear Tuesday was not a normal day.
Instead of the usual televised soap opera, the woman behind
the bar had turned to a news channel where a much bigger drama
was playing out. Each greeting from a new customer was followed
by a glance at the screen and the seemingly vague question,
"What's happening?"
But she knew what they meant. What's happening with
Berlusconi?
Between commentary from Roman and Milanese media and
politicians, who all agreed the prime minister's days in office
were numbered, Silvio Berlusconi's weary face flashed on the
screen. His usual bluster gone, he seemed unimaginably
powerless. Italians have grown used to seeing him in tight
spots, but never like this.
Those watching no doubt did so with mixed emotions.
Berlusconi has so dominated Italian politics that it is
impossible to imagine government without him.
He was less a prime minister than an emperor, a figurehead
with larger-than-life appetites who ruled paternalistically over
a people he was convinced loved him. And why should he think
otherwise? He was repeatedly returned to office despite numerous
corruption charges, rumoured links to the Mafia, accusations of
influence buying, and scandalous - not to mention embarrassing
-- charges involving his personal life.
And in a way, Italians did love him. One intellectual
famously said of his fellow countrymen earlier this year during
the height of the "Rubygate" sex revelations, "There is a little
Berlusconi in us all."
This might help explain Italians' patience with Berlusconi.
That, and the fact that Berlusconi unlike many Western
politicians, campaigned with the implicit promise that he and
his government would leave Italian citizens alone if they left
him to govern as he pleased. It was a deal Italians could live
with because the alternative, an interventionist central
government, was unthinkable for many.
Sometimes, from my home far from Rome on the Adriatic coast,
it seems to me that Italy has not changed since it was formally
born as a nation in the 19th century.
The units of government still start with the family. That
remains the most important entity in an Italian's life. It is
the base of all social relations, and in rural areas it is also
usually the source of employment: Young men and women
traditionally follow their fathers and mothers into the family
business.
Official government plays a part in Italian life through
local government, or the commune, but these too are in many
respects an extension of the family.
Commune bureaucrats know the local citizenry because they
grew up together. They know all the family histories. Problems
and concerns are handled with a mix of professionalism and
intimacy. There is no such thing as a faceless bureaucrat at
this level in the Italian provinces. This familiarity is one of
the reasons Italian life, for all its apparent chaos, works so
well.
But trust in government begins to break down beyond that,
and by the time it gets to Rome it is nearly entirely gone. To
many Italians, the federal government is a sinkhole into which
taxes are poured and from which - at best - the status quo is
maintained. And that is what Berlusconi promised.
It is not that Italians are happy with Berlusconi's
government. Parents grumble that the educational system is a
farce. Young people say a stagnant economy offers no future and
no possibility of work. Innovation has not been championed. And
the manufacturing base that helped resurrect Italy after World
War Two has moved east to China. That development is seen as
benefiting only the company directors and the politicians who
wrote the laws making such trade legal.
Still, despite the complaints, the fear among Italians I've
talked to is that whoever follows Berlusconi will take more and
offer less. And this fear has only grown with the European
Union's demands for deep cuts to address Italy's enormous debt.
If there is little trust in Rome there is even less in
Brussels. While talking about the turmoil in Europe, the owner
of a clothing store said with a shrug, "The EU is not a union,
it is a bordello."
I have sensed a resignation among Italians that the era of
Berlusconi is over. And there is also a new sentiment being
expressed that maybe that is not such a bad thing. But the
future - even tomorrow - is unsettled in the extreme.
For more than a decade, Berlusconi has been Italy, and Italy
has been Berlusconi.
