BRIEF-Kenon says it will provide loans to Qoros with reduction in guarantee obligations
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
MILAN Jan 14 A court in Milan on Monday rejected a request by Silvio Berlusconi's lawyers that the former Italian prime minister's trial for paying for sex with a juvenile prostitute be suspended until after national elections on Feb. 24-25.
The 76 year-old media billionaire's legal team had argued that his position as leader of a centre-right coalition fighting the election constituted a legitimate impediment to his appearing in court.
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
* Karyopharm announces partial clinical hold to pause enrollment in Selinexor trials
WASHINGTON, March 10 U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions abruptly asked the remaining 46 chief federal prosecutors left over from the Obama administration to resign on Friday, including Manhattan U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara, who had been asked to stay on in November by then President-elect Donald Trump.