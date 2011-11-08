Peru's Credicorp reports 22.4 pct rise in Q4 net profit
LIMA, Feb 6 Peruvian financial holding company Credicorp reported 895 million soles ($275 million) in fourth-quarter net profit on Monday, up 22.4 percent from the same period a year earlier.
ROME Nov 8 Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi confirmed on Tuesday that he would stand down after a new budget law is approved in parliament.
"After the approval of this finance law, which has amendments for everything which Europe has asked of us and which the Eurogroup has requested, I will resign, to allow the head of state to open consultations," he told his own Canale 5 television.
The comment, which confirmed an earlier statement from President Giorgio Napolitano, came after his centre-right coalition failed to secure a majority in a crucial vote in the lower house, securing only 308 votes in the 630-seat chamber.
"This parliament today is paralysed, as far as the lower house is concerned," he said.
"In the Senate, the centre-right still has a good majority. However with the defection of seven members of the ruling majority today, the government does not have the majority we thought we had and so we have to take account of this situation realistically,"
He said Italy was in a "difficult position" with regard to financial markets and had to demonstrate that it was capable of serious reforms. He added that the only realistic option as far as he could see was new elections.
SINGAPORE, Feb 7 Appetite for stocks and the euro ebbed on Tuesday as political and economic uncertainty sent investors sheltering in the Japanese yen and gold, while expectations China's foreign exchange reserves had fallen for a seventh month added to nervousness.
* Prices 6 million common units at a public offering price of $33.00 per common unit