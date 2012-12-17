* Final hearing set for Feb. 4, barring further delays
* Berlusconi faces 15 years in prison, but unlikely to go
* Elections most likely to be on Feb. 17 or Feb. 24
* Berlusconi's PDL trails PD party by about 15 points
MILAN, Dec 17 A Milan judge set the date for the
final hearing of Silvio Berlusconi's sex trial on Monday, making
a verdict possible before elections early next year when the
media magnate will seek his fifth term as prime minister.
Judge Giulia Turri said, barring further delays, the last
hearing would be on Feb. 4. The most likely election dates are
Feb. 17 or Feb. 24.
Nine days ago Berlusconi announced that he would run for
office again. Polls show that his People of Freedom (PDL) party
trails the Democratic Party (PD) by about 15 percentage points.
He faces a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison, but would
not go unless the verdict was carried at two appeals allowed by
Italian law, usually a lengthy process.
A week ago, the main witness - Karima El Mahroug - failed to
appear in court, delaying the trial by a month. El Mahroug,
better known by her stage name "Ruby the Heartstealer", later
told her lawyer she was on holiday in Mexico.
Prosecutor Ilda Boccassini told the court that El Mahroug's
absence was part of a engineered "strategy" to delay the verdict
until after the vote.
Turri said in court on Monday that El Mahroug's absence last
week was "unjustified".
Berlusconi is charged with paying for sex with El Mahroug at
parties thrown in his lavish villas when she was under 18, which
is the minimum legal age for prostitution in Italy.
The trial, in which dozens of women have described so-called
"Bunga Bunga" parties at Berlusconi's residences, is the most
sensational of his legal cases and has drawn huge media
attention in Italy and abroad.
Berlusconi denies all charges and El Mahroug, who is now 20,
has said she never had sex with him.
On Sunday, he apologised to Italians, saying he had thrown
the parties because he felt lonely during his divorce
proceedings and after the death of his mother. He then announced
his engagement to a woman almost 50 years his junior, Francesca
Pascale.
In the interview on his own Canale 5 channel, Berlusconi
again described the parties as "elegant" dinners instead of the
debauched affairs with pole-dancing prostitutes described by
witnesses.
The centre-right leader is also accused of abusing his
powers when he was prime minister to have El Mahroug released
from police custody when she was held over theft allegations.
Berlusconi was sentenced to four years in jail for tax fraud
in October, and can appeal twice before that sentence becomes
definitive. He was convicted of corruption and false accounting
three times in the 1990s before being cleared by higher courts.
If any verdict became definitive he would be barred from
holding office for five years.