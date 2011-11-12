ROME Nov 12 Thousands gathered in Rome to
celebrate the political demise of Silvio Berlusconi on Saturday,
whistling and shouting insults as the 75-year-old media magnate
drove to hand in his resignation as prime minister.
In an atmosphere reminiscent of a football World Cup victory
celebration, squares outside government buildings were packed
with cheering crowds, singing and chanting as the curtain came
down on Berlusconi's scandal-hit government.
Police held back the crowds behind barriers outside
Berlusconi's private residence in central Rome and in front of
the Quirinale Palace, the residence of the head of state,
President Giorgio Napolitano.
A small orchestra played the Hallelujah chorus from Handel's
Messiah as the crowd waited for Berlusconi to appear and hand in
his resignation.
"We're here by chance, we're tourists, but we saw this
collective joy and I think it is a historical change in our
country, this is the feeling we had walking around the city,"
said Daniele Forese, a visitor from southern Italy.
Many carried signs with derisive slogans like "Bye bye
Silvio, Ciao, Ciao!" after a vote in parliament cleared the way
for Berlusconi to step down, two and a half years after he came
to power with one of the largest majorities in Italian history.
Flag-waving revellers buzzed past on scooters, conga-lines
formed and chants of "Clown! Clown!", the traditional insult
hurled at disgraced Italian politicans, rang out in a
spontaneous celebration after weeks of political turmoil.
"We are waiting for the end, we are waiting for the end of
the Berlusconi era, we hope it is going to be the end," said
Rome resident Angela Lanza. Berlusconi was prime minister for a
total of 17 years, making him Italy's longest-serving premier.
A small cluster of Berlusconi supporters gathered outside
his residence, but they were shouted down by the vastly larger
number of those there to celebrate the premier's downfall.
With Italy sliding deeper into crisis and financial markets
hammering government bonds, millions of ordinary people have
been fearful for their jobs, pensions and savings.
"You have taken away my pension for your budget," shouted
one man, balanced on the shoulders of another demonstrator.
The protest reflected Berlusconi's growing unpopularity
after months of relentless scandal and bad economic news, but it
also underlined a widespread fury against the entire Italian
political class.
(Writing by James Mackenzie; editing by Tim Pearce)