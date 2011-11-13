* Crowds jeer Berlusconi as he quits
* Orchestra plays as champagne corks pop
* Ignominious end to a political career
By Philip Pullella
ROME, Nov 13 For a man who loved the
adulation of the crowd, it was an ignominious end, the most
humiliating of falls from grace.
As Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi left his sumptuous Rome
residence on Saturday night to go to the presidential palace and
resign, jeering crowds shouted "clown, clown, clown" and "go to
jail, go to jail".
In his limousine, a pale Berlusconi tried to look as if it
was business as usual, his eyes fixed on a document in his
hands. But the bitterness and shock in his face were clear to
see.
When he reached the presidential Quirinale Palace atop the
highest of the seven hills of Rome, it was only worse.
More than a thousand demonstrators waving banners mocking
Berlusconi had flocked there to greet the motorcade.
They too shouted "clown, clown, clown" as he entered the
grand estate that was the summer residence of the popes until
1870 and of the Italian royal family until the monarchy was
abolished in 1946.
A small orchestra played the Hallelujah Chorus from Handel's
Messiah in the square in front of the palace. "We are here to
rejoice," one of the musicians said.
Berlusconi has always rejoiced in his ability to talk
directly to ordinary Italians and his 17 years of political
dominance were based on his rare communication skills and
popularity with conservative voters.
But that power has evaporated over the last few weeks as
Italy stared at an economic crisis that endangered the whole
euro zone. Berlusconi spent Saturday hiding from the people
instead of moving among them.
The crowd outside the presidential palace grew so unruly
that Berlusconi was forced to leave secretly via a servants'
entrance on a side street near the estate's elegant gardens to
return to his private residence.
In the main square, cheers broke out when the crowd heard
that Berlusconi had resigned. The mood changed from anger to
jubilation. People sang, danced and some cracked open bottles of
champagne.
"RESIGN, RESIGN"
Demonstrators chanting "resign, resign, resign" also
gathered outside the prime minister's office and parliament,
heckling ministers as they walked between the two buildings.
After the resignation, hundreds shouting "Jail, Jail, Jail,"
moved from the Quirinale palace to Berlusconi's residence,
noisily celebrating below his windows until 3 a.m.
A group of elderly people cheered as young couples on motor
scooters rode around the streets near Berlusconi's residence,
blaring their horns as if Italy had just won the soccer World
Cup.
Berlusconi, one of Italy's richest men, told aides he was
deeply saddened by the demonstration of his unpopularity.
Some protesters threw coins at his limousine in a gesture
reminiscent of the departure into exile in 1993 of disgraced
Socialist Prime Minister Bettino Craxi, often seen as his
mentor.
Newspapers said Berlusconi's departure marked the end of an
era and spoke of the irony of how a media magnate famed for his
skills in communicating with the public was seen off by jeering
crowds.
Turin's La Stampa called it "a sad exit from the stage."
Judging from the look on his face as he returned to
residence on Saturday night, Berlusconi could only agree.
(Reporting By Philip Pullella; Editing by Barry Moody)