By Barry Moody
ROME, Oct 27 A smile exchanged by French and
German leaders about Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi
brought more frowns on Thursday, with Berlin denying his claim
that Chancellor Angela Merkel had apologised.
Merkel and French President Nicolas Sarkozy swapped a smile
when a questioner asked them at a news conference at a European
summit on Sunday if they were reassured by Berlusconi's promises
of action to address Italy's deep economic crisis.
The smile caused widespread resentment in Italy, where it
was seen as a national humiliation and insult.
"Certainly, the giggling was not pleasant, even if addressed
to only one person. He is still the prime minister of a
country," Rome resident Giuseppe Vallone told Reuters.
Berlusconi told Italian television during the latest summit
on Wednesday that the German leader had said sorry.
"Mrs Merkel came to me and apologised for the situation that
occurred and told me explicitly that she had no intention of
denigrating our country," he said.
"Therefore relations with her are extremely cordial."
But Merkel's spokesman Steffen Seibert said on Thursday:
"There was no apology because there was no reason to a offer an
apology."
Germany says the smile was prompted by momentary confusion
about who would respond to the question.
Berlusconi, notorious for diplomatic gaffes and off-colour
remarks, was rumoured in leaked judicial wiretaps several weeks
ago to have made vulgar remarks about Merkel.
But the issue seems to have been brushed under the carpet in
both countries in a desire to avoid a diplomatic incident.
Merkel and Sarkozy presented Berlusconi with an ultimatum on
Sunday to take real action to combat Italy's huge public debt
and sluggish growth. He reacted angrily, saying nobody in the
bloc could lecture others.
SCANDALS
President Giorgio Napolitano and top Italian commentators
also criticised the Franco-German attitude to Italy, though
opposition critics said it was only a result of Berlusconi's
dubious reputation after a string of sex scandals and legal and
business troubles that have sapped his political strength.
Berlusconi got a much improved reception at Wednesday
night's summit in Brussels when he presented an ambitious set of
economic reforms, although some commentators have expressed
scepticism about whether he had the political strength to
implement them.
However, his relations with Sarkozy seem to remain chilly.
The French president has been angered by his failure to
fulfil a pledge to yield to France the position on the European
Central Bank executive board currently occupied by Italy's
Lorenzo Bini Smaghi.
Sarkozy supported the candidacy of Mario Draghi to take over
as ECB governor on Nov.1, replacing France's Jean-Claude
Trichet, in exchange for the pledge. Italy will have two members
on the board and France none when Draghi takes over.
Berlusconi told the same television programme on Wednesday
night that the Bini Smaghi issue remained a "regrettable point
of friction" between the two countries.
Sarkozy responded at a news conference after the summit:
"There was an undertaking and it is best to keep your
undertakings...however I do not know if television is the best
way to issue such messages. Once again, do not draw me into
Italian politics."
He said a situation in which Italy had two members on the
executive board and France none "cannot last for long".
Berlusconi had been expected to solve the problem by making
Bini Smaghi Draghi's successor as governor of the Bank of Italy
but at the last moment the weakened Italian premier chose
another candidate for domestic political reasons, leaving the
problem unsolved.
