ROME, June 19 Silvio Berlusconi said a ruling by
Italy's constitutional court on Wednesday that rejected his bid
to block a tax-fraud conviction would have no effect on his
support for Prime Minister Enrico Letta's government.
Four-times Prime Minister Berlusconi's People of Freedom
party is one of Letta's main backers in a broad, right-left
coalition.
"Today's constitutional court decision, which goes against
common sense and all the preceding jurisprudence made by the
very same court, will not have any influence on my personal
commitment to support the government with loyalty and
conviction," Berlusconi said in a statement.