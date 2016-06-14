MILAN, June 14 Italian surgeons began a four-hour heart operation on former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi on Tuesday to replace a defective aortic valve, a hospital statement said.

The surgery started at 8 a.m. local time (0600 GMT), the statement added.

The 79-year-old centre-right leader and media mogul was admitted to hospital last week suffering from what his doctors called a cardiac deficiency.

In a post on Facebook, Berlusconi wrote on Monday: "Naturally I am worried, but I have been very much consoled by the outpour of affection and support that have come from many parts, including from so-called political enemies." (Reporting by Silvia Aloisi; Editing by Mark Bendeich)