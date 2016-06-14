MILAN, June 14 Italian surgeons began a
four-hour heart operation on former prime minister Silvio
Berlusconi on Tuesday to replace a defective aortic valve, a
hospital statement said.
The surgery started at 8 a.m. local time (0600 GMT), the
statement added.
The 79-year-old centre-right leader and media mogul was
admitted to hospital last week suffering from what his doctors
called a cardiac deficiency.
In a post on Facebook, Berlusconi wrote on Monday:
"Naturally I am worried, but I have been very much consoled by
the outpour of affection and support that have come from many
parts, including from so-called political enemies."
