MILAN, June 9 Four-time Italian Prime Minister
Silvio Berlusconi will undergo heart surgery by the middle of
next week to replace a defective aortic valve, his doctor said
on Thursday.
"We have identified in an exact and certain way a pathology
of aortic valve that is called aortic insufficiency,"
Berlusconi's personal doctor Alberto Zangrillo told reporters.
"There's only one way to correct it, which is the substitution
of the aortic valve."
The 79-year-old centre-right leader and media mogul was
admitted to hospital on Monday suffering from what his doctors
called a "cardiac deficiency". Zangrillo said
Berlusconi should make a full recovery within a month.
