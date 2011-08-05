ROME Aug 5 Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi spoke by telephone on Friday to his Spanish counterpart Jose Luis Zapatero and European Council President Herman Van Rompuy to discuss market turmoil in Europe, a government source said.

The official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said Berlusconi would be speaking to other European leaders during the course of the day.

The calls come amid a round of contacts between European leaders. Earlier on Friday, the Elysee Palace said French President Nicolas Sarkozy would hold separate calls with Zapatero and German Chancellor Angela Merkel. (Reporting by Philip Pullella)