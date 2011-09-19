MILAN, Sept 19 Italian Prime Minister Silvio
Berlusconi faces a quicker than initially expected verdict in a
graft trial where he is accused of bribing a British lawyer
after judges decided on Monday to cut the number of witnesses
who will be heard by the court.
In the case, which dates back to 1997, Berlusconi is accused
of bribing British lawyer David Mills with $600,000 to give
false evidence about his business interests. He denies any
wrongdoing.
The trial resumed in March after Italy's top court lifted
Berlusconi's automatic immunity from prosecution, but the case
risks being shelved in February next year without a verdict
unless the court reaches a conclusion before the statute of
limitations kicks in.
Should Berlusconi be found guilty, the verdict would in any
case be little more than symbolic as his lawyers would then
likely appeal and the case would have to be dropped because the
alleged offence was committed too long ago to be punished.
Still, Berlusconi's lawyer Niccolo Ghedini reacted angrily
to the judges' decision to strike 10 people off the list of
witnesses, saying it made the defence team "irrelevant".
The last witness in the case, Mills, is now due to testify
on Oct. 24, while the court hopes to hear Berlusconi himself on
Oct. 28. Prosecutors in the case had asked the court to speed
up the hearing of witnesses.
Mills was convicted of taking the bribe from Berlusconi and
sentenced to 4-1/2 years in jail in a separate trial, but a
higher court effectively killed the case under the statute of
limitations.
Berlusconi attended Monday's hearing of the trial, one of
four court cases against him -- including a sex trial in which
he is accused of paying to sleep with an underage prostitute and
then abusing his power to cover up the affair.
He did not speak to reporters, except for saying: "I am
fine, but you guys are looking ugly."
Berlusconi denies all charges and says he is the victim of a
politically-motivated campaign by leftist magistrates trying to
oust him from power at a time where he is seeking to shield
Italy from a spreading debt crisis.
(Reporting by Sara Rossi)