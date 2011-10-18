MILAN Oct 18 A Milan judge cleared on Tuesday Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi in a fraud case related to his private broadcaster Mediaset , a judicial source said.

The judge ordered Berlusconi's son Pier Silvio and Fedele Confalonieri, respectively the deputy chairman and chairman of Mediaset, to stand trial in the same case, known as the Mediatrade case.

Berlusconi faces two separate corruption and tax fraud trials linked to his business empire, and another court case in which he is accused of paying for sex with an underage prostitute.

(Reporting by Manuela d'Alessandro)