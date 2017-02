MILAN Oct 12 Italy's sporting bets rose 0.52 percent in September to 341.7 million euros, from a year earlier, Italy's AAMS gaming regulator said in a statement on Wednesday.

The payout to betters represented 80.51 percent of bets in September, it said.

Italy's Lottomatica and SNAI are both active in sports betting. (Reporting by Nigel Tutt)