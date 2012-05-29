MILAN May 29 Italian six-month borrowing costs rose further at auction on Tuesday, hitting their highest since last December at 2.104 percent, as uncertainty over the euro zone's future push investors to ask for higher risk premiums.

Italy last paid 1.772 percent to sell six-month paper at the end of April.

Italy raised the planned 8.5 billion euros in bills, helped by reinvestment flows from 12.17 billion euros of bills maturing at the end of May. The bid-to-cover ratio fell slightly from a month ago to 1.6 from 1.7.

The Treasury faces a harder market test on Wednesday when it offers up to 6.25 billion euros in five and 10-year debt.

The threat of a possible Greek exit from the euro zone and growing troubles at Spanish banks have pushed up borrowing costs for debt-laden Italy in recent weeks. Demand, however, has proved resilient, thanks also to a flood of longer-term European Central Bank's liquidity provided to lenders in late 2011 and early 2012. (Reporting by Valentina Za)