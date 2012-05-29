DIARY-Emerging Markets Economic Events to March 31
** This Diary is filed daily ** ---------------------------------------------------------------
MILAN May 29 Italian six-month borrowing costs rose further at auction on Tuesday, hitting their highest since last December at 2.104 percent, as uncertainty over the euro zone's future push investors to ask for higher risk premiums.
Italy last paid 1.772 percent to sell six-month paper at the end of April.
Italy raised the planned 8.5 billion euros in bills, helped by reinvestment flows from 12.17 billion euros of bills maturing at the end of May. The bid-to-cover ratio fell slightly from a month ago to 1.6 from 1.7.
The Treasury faces a harder market test on Wednesday when it offers up to 6.25 billion euros in five and 10-year debt.
The threat of a possible Greek exit from the euro zone and growing troubles at Spanish banks have pushed up borrowing costs for debt-laden Italy in recent weeks. Demand, however, has proved resilient, thanks also to a flood of longer-term European Central Bank's liquidity provided to lenders in late 2011 and early 2012. (Reporting by Valentina Za)
** This Diary is filed daily ** ---------------------------------------------------------------
Feb 3 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Friday: DODD-FRANK Trump orders reviews of major banking rules put in place after the 2008 financial crisis, drawing fire from Democrats who said his order lacked substance and squarely aligned him with Wall Street bankers. Wealth managers from Wall Street to Wisconsin have spent the last six years lobbying against the retirement advice rule that Trump began killing off with a swipe of his
TORONTO, Feb 3 Canada's main stock index gained on Friday as heavyweight banks got a boost from U.S. President Donald Trump's move to scale back financial regulations, while department store operator Hudson's Bay Co jumped on news it is eyeing larger U.S. retailer Macy's.