MILAN Oct 28 Italy sold six-month bills at an
average negative yield for the first time on Wednesday as the
prospect of further monetary easing in the euro zone pushed
investors to pay to hold Italian debt.
Italy sold 6 billion euros ($6.6 billion) in bills due in
April 2016 at a yield of minus 0.055 percent, down from a 0.023
percent yield paid a month ago on the same maturity.
Since then, the European Central Bank has indicated it could
unleash new stimulus measures to shore up inflation as early as
December, including possibly cutting its deposit rate further
into negative territory.
The ECB's message pushed Italian yields below zero on
maturities of up to two years on the secondary market.
The sharp fall in Italian borrowing costs since the easing
of the euro zone debt crisis has brought welcome relief to the
country's stretched public finances.
At the same time, it has made a traditional form of
investment far less attractive to Italian savers.
On Tuesday, Italy sold 1.75 billion euros of zero-coupon,
two-year paper at a yield of minus 0.023 percent for the first
time ever.
The lowest yield paid at an auction of Italian bills had
already fallen into negative territory in April, when six-month
debt fetched a minimum yield of minus 0.011 percent.
Wednesday marked the first time in which also the average
yield and the maximum yields were negative.
This is in stark contrast with a record 6.5 percent yield
Italy paid to borrow over six-months in November 2011, when
concerns over its public debt -- the world's fourth-largest --
mounted amid fears of a possible break up of the euro zone.
($1 = 0.9053 euros)
(Reporting by Valentina Za; Editing by Crispian Balmer)