BRIEF-Salisbury Bancorp reports Q4 EPS $0.55
* Tax equivalent net interest income for Q4 2016 decreased $15 thousand, or 0.19 pct, versus Q3 2016
(Adds comparisons)
MILAN, May 11 Italy's Treasury sold the following bills at auction on Friday.
It had planned to sell a total of 10 billion euros, against 6.6 billion euros in 12-month Treasury bills maturing on May 15.
Details can be found on page.
TWELVE-MONTH BOT BILL DUE MAY 14, 2013
11/05/12 11/04/12 (*) Gross yield 2.34 2.84 Assigned price 97.689 97.231 Total bids 12.516 bln 12.127 bln Assigned 7.00 bln 8.000 bln Bid-to-cover ratio 1.788 1.516 (*) Compares with BOT bill due April 12, 2013
THREE-MONTH BOT BILL DUE AUGUST 15, 2012
11/05/12 11/04/12 (*) Gross yield 0.865 1.249 Assigned price 99.779 99.685 Total bids 7.470 bln 5.443 bln Assigned 3.000 bln 3.000 bln Bid-to-cover ratio 2.490 1.814 (*) Compares with BOT bill maturing July, 16, 2012. (Reporting by Valentina Za)
* Tax equivalent net interest income for Q4 2016 decreased $15 thousand, or 0.19 pct, versus Q3 2016
Feb 3 Hudson's Bay Co has made a takeover approach for struggling retailer Macy's Inc, people familiar with the matter said, trying to push further into the U.S. market where it already owns the Lord & Taylor and Saks Fifth Avenue chains.
* PZENA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC REPORTS A 5.57 PERCENT PASSIVE STAKE IN TEREX CORP AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2016 - SEC FILING Source text - http://bit.ly/2l1KXJ5 Further company coverage: