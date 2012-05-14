(Adds comparisons)
MILAN, May 14 Italy's Treasury sold the
following bonds at auction on Monday. Details can be found on
pages and.
The Treasury had planned to sell 2.5-3.5 billion euros of a
BTP bond due in March 2015, and a total of 1.0-1.75 billion
euros of three lines due in 2020, 2022 and 2025 no longer sold
on a regular basis.
5TH TRANCHE OF BTP BOND EXPIRING MARCH 1, 2015, 2.5 PCT COUPON
12/05/12 12/04/12 (*)
Gross yield 3.91 (**) 3.89
Assigned price 96.38 96.34
Total bids 5.334 bln 4.139 bln
Assigned 3.500 bln 2.884 bln
Bid-to-cover ratio 1.52 1.44
(*) Compares with previous tranche of same bond.
(**)Highest auction yield since January.
13TH TRANCHE OF BTP BOND DUE MARCH 1, 2020, 4.25 PCT COUPON (*)
14/5/12
Gross yield 5.33
Assigned price 93.60
Total bids 1.126 bln
Assigned 0.542 bln
Bid-to-cover ratio 2.08
(*) Off-the-run issue.
13TH TRANCHE OF BTP BOND DUE MARCH 1, 2022, 5 PCT COUPON (*)
14/5/12
Gross yield 5.66
Assigned price 95.64
Total bids 1.476 bln
Assigned 0.651 bln
Bid-to-cover ratio 2.27
(*) Off-the-run issue.
16TH TRANCHE OF BTP BOND DUE MARCH 1, 2025, 5 PCT COUPON (*)
14/5/12
Gross yield 5.90
Assigned price 92.69
Total bids 1.077 bln
Assigned 0.557 bln
Bid-to-cover ratio 1.93
(*) Off-the-run issue.
(Compiled by Valentina Za)