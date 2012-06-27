(Adds comparisons)

MILAN, June 27 Italy's Treasury sold the following bills at auction on Wednesday.

It planned to sell 9.0 billion euros against 9.9 billion euros of bills maturing on June 29.

SIX-MONTH BILLS DUE DEC. 31, 2012

27/6/12 29/5/12 (**) Gross yield 2.957 (*) 2.104 Assigned price 98.503 98.942 Total bids 14.532 bln 13.674 bln Assigned 9.000 bln 8.500 bln Bid-to-cover ratio 1.61 1.61

(*) Highest auction yield since December 2011 when it was 3.251 percent. (**) Compares with BOT bills due November 30, 2012

